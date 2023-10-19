NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,425,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,814 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NatWest Group worth $20,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NatWest Group by 225.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 93.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

NatWest Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NWG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.53. 186,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,948. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

