NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.40

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 9289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NerdWallet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NerdWallet

NerdWallet Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.47 million, a P/E ratio of 752.75 and a beta of 1.46.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). NerdWallet had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 23,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $201,079.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,593.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NerdWallet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.