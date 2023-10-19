Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix updated its Q4 guidance to $2.15 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $2.15-$2.15 EPS.

Netflix Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $346.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.09 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $153.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $430.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.80.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

