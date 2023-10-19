Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.692 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.78 billion. Netflix also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $2.15-$2.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Netflix from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $431.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $346.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $401.87 and a 200-day moving average of $394.17. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.09 and a 52-week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Netflix by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $788,518,000 after buying an additional 1,198,774 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $823,446,000 after buying an additional 992,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its position in Netflix by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $535,279,000 after buying an additional 653,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

