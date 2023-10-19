Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.69 billion-$8.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.77 billion. Netflix also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Netflix from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $433.53.

Netflix Stock Up 15.7 %

NFLX stock traded up $54.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $400.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,937,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,830,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.09 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $401.87 and a 200 day moving average of $394.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $71,066,080,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

