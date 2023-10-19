Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $346.19, but opened at $404.74. Netflix shares last traded at $400.60, with a volume of 7,937,620 shares trading hands.

The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Netflix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Netflix by 25.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $208,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Trading Up 16.6 %

The company has a market cap of $178.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $401.87 and its 200 day moving average is $394.17.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

