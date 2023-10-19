NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $195.00 million-$197.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.56 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.00-$2.20 EPS.

NetScout Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.69.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $194,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $417,440. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 10.8% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 7.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

