Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 177.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,008. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Stock Down 1.4 %

NEM stock opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.