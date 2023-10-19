NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.09 Per Share

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $2.08. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund stock opened at GBX 77.97 ($0.95) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 77.30 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 116 ($1.42). The stock has a market cap of £460.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 967.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21.
