NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.09 Per Share

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $2.08. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund stock opened at GBX 77.97 ($0.95) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 77.30 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 116 ($1.42). The stock has a market cap of £460.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 967.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

