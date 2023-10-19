NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $3.69 Per Share

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a research note issued on Monday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $3.69 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NEE. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $53.96 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,666,000 after buying an additional 274,371 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.1% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 38,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

