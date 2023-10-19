NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 189,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 38,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.66. The company has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

