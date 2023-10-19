NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,233,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,708,599,000 after buying an additional 749,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NEE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,581,907. The company has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

