NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.6% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,342 shares of company stock worth $10,905,321. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,410,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,282. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $157.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.24 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

