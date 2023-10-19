Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 21,466,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 51,391,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Nikola alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nikola

Nikola Stock Down 8.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 146.64% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $30,822.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Lohscheller sold 68,985 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $135,210.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $30,822.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,486 shares in the company, valued at $341,992.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,137 shares of company stock worth $180,833. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nikola by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,278,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389,959 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at $72,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,993,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,978,000 after buying an additional 1,931,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nikola by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,815,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after buying an additional 6,061,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nikola by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after buying an additional 4,690,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.