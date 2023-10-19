Ninepoint Partners LP Acquires 1,750,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 15,977.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 10.8% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP owned about 0.16% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $99,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $960,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,233,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $953,143,000 after buying an additional 4,618,176 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after buying an additional 3,716,523 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,719,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.56.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CNQ traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.32. The stock had a trading volume of 308,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,543. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $67.70. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day moving average is $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.6744 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

