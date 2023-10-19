Ninepoint Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after buying an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,390,000 after acquiring an additional 925,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,241,319,000 after acquiring an additional 401,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $962,574,000 after acquiring an additional 310,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.19.

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,285,603. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average is $53.27. The company has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

