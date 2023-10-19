Ninepoint Partners LP Acquires Shares of 1,350,000 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,796,000. Permian Resources comprises approximately 1.6% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP owned approximately 0.24% of Permian Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Permian Resources by 3,230.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,146 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $8,401,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $2,223,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 207.7% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 161,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 109,034 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 7.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after buying an additional 90,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PR traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.14. 881,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,785,419. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 4.42.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PR shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $68,085.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,517 shares in the company, valued at $794,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $68,085.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,517 shares in the company, valued at $794,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 171,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $2,548,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,274,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,895,110.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,582,363 shares of company stock valued at $323,964,402. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

