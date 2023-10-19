Ninepoint Partners LP Buys New Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,167 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 60,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,923,000 after buying an additional 30,486 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.4% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 45,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.77. The company had a trading volume of 260,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,933. The firm has a market cap of $105.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. On average, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 49.05%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

