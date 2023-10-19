Ninepoint Partners LP Buys Shares of 4,025 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,025 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

Walmart stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.58. The stock had a trading volume of 448,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $432.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.