Ninepoint Partners LP Buys Shares of 9,356 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Roblox by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Roblox by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Roblox by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 384,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after buying an additional 137,719 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,686,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Roblox by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.05.

Roblox Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $30.68. 1,070,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,773,275. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The firm had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $11,272,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $11,272,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 813,200 shares of company stock worth $24,346,494 over the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

