Ninepoint Partners LP Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.96.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

MA traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $391.81. 436,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $293.50 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.06. The stock has a market cap of $369.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.