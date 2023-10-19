Ninepoint Partners LP Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for about 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Equinix by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Equinix by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth $3,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,810,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $731.51. 24,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,201. The company has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $518.57 and a 1-year high of $821.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $752.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $751.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $823.43.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

