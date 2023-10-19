Ninepoint Partners LP Has $20.72 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 2.3% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $20,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,483. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.50.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

