Ninepoint Partners LP Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO traded up $5.91 on Thursday, reaching $473.17. 424,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,766. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.35. The firm has a market cap of $182.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $466.87 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.