Ninepoint Partners LP Increases Stock Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Crescent Point Energy makes up 5.9% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP owned about 1.48% of Crescent Point Energy worth $53,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 257,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CPG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 810,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.23.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $725.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.52 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.69%. On average, analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.