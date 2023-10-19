Ninepoint Partners LP Invests $1.27 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. CSX comprises about 0.1% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,391,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,057,145. The company has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $34.38.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.05.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

