Ninepoint Partners LP Invests $1.60 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,349 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000. Coinbase Global accounts for approximately 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 231.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.50. 1,044,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,867,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.21. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $114.43.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $89,745.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $89,745.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $177,916.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,745,442.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,584. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

