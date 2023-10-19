Ninepoint Partners LP Invests $157,000 in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCNFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $954,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,087,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Trading Up 0.3 %

Tricon Residential stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.04. 266,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,487. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 51.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tricon Residential

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

