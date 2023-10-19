Ninepoint Partners LP Invests $765,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,495 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Block by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Block by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Block by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Block by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Block Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:SQ traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,231,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.20 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.61. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,696.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $295,207.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,441.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,891 shares of company stock worth $1,301,534 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.