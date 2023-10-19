Ninepoint Partners LP Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 408,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000. Hut 8 Mining makes up about 0.1% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP owned approximately 0.18% of Hut 8 Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its position in Hut 8 Mining by 29.3% in the second quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hut 8 Mining by 10.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hut 8 Mining by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hut 8 Mining by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

HUT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,458,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.98 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 121.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $1.60 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

