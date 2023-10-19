Ninepoint Partners LP Makes New $668,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,338 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,365,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Shopify by 63.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Shopify by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Shopify by 22.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,425,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,115,362. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $58.14. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Shopify from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.