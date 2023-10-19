Ninepoint Partners LP Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.71. 9,966,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,274,223. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,105.95, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Wedbush upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

