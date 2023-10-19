Ninepoint Partners LP Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 903 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in BlackRock by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $6.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $623.12. 193,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,205. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $569.28 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $669.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $680.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

