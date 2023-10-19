Ninepoint Partners LP Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Welltower by 1.8% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 36,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 49,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.41. The company had a trading volume of 164,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,830. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.66 and a 1 year high of $86.97.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,060.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

