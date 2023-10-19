Ninepoint Partners LP Purchases New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,046 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 60.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.5 %

NKE stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.28. 2,214,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,290,989. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.24 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.75 and a 200-day moving average of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. UBS Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

