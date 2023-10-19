Ninepoint Partners LP Reduces Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ninepoint Partners LP lessened its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $4,565,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 609,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,523,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,453.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $163,835. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.08. 78,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,323. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.95 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.04%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

