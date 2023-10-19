Ninepoint Partners LP Reduces Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Ninepoint Partners LP reduced its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $913,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,585 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,720,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UDR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.87. 351,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,472. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11.

UDR Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UDR from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on UDR

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.