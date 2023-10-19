Ninepoint Partners LP Reduces Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Ninepoint Partners LP reduced its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $913,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,585 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,720,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UDR Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:UDR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.87. 351,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,472. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11.
UDR Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UDR from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.97.
View Our Latest Research Report on UDR
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than UDR
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Unstoppable Stocks To Cushion A VIX Spike, In One Sector
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.