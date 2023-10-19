Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 120 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ninepoint Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 15.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 7.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 5.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,081,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,376,000 after buying an additional 91,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,500,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,475,000 after buying an additional 33,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.79, for a total value of $78,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,363.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.79, for a total value of $78,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,363.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,857 shares of company stock worth $8,152,514. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $360.16. 121,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,185. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $287.31 and a one year high of $428.65. The stock has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $379.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.14.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

