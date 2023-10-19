Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 205 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ninepoint Partners LP cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $161.12. 373,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,795. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.24 and a 200 day moving average of $186.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 313.04%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,551 shares of company stock worth $3,007,034 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.88.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

