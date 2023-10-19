Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 244 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ninepoint Partners LP lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $132.55. The company had a trading volume of 45,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.92. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.59 and a twelve month high of $176.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.38%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

