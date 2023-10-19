Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 308,979 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Ninepoint Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,979 shares during the period. Chord Energy comprises about 11.4% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP owned 1.64% of Chord Energy worth $104,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHRD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.89.

Chord Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CHRD traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $170.03. 29,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,401. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $172.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total value of $507,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,238,380.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $177,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $507,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,238,380.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,873 shares of company stock worth $3,707,718. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

