Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 535 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Ninepoint Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,795,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,646,000 after buying an additional 81,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,195,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after buying an additional 218,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after buying an additional 1,075,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In other news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.36 per share, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,556.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,890,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 330,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,800,129.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Craig Erlich bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.36 per share, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,556.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 119,551 shares of company stock worth $7,097,470 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.28.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.32. The company had a trading volume of 31,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,510. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $75.71.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.91%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

