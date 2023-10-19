Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 539 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Ninepoint Partners LP lessened its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 3.5% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,037,000 after buying an additional 32,794 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth $16,984,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 176,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Price Performance

TRNO stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.90. 109,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,185. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.07% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 97.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Terreno Realty

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 395,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,600,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.