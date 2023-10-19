Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 770 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Ninepoint Partners LP trimmed its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

FR stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.98. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.56%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

