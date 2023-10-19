Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 81 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ninepoint Partners LP reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises approximately 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SBA Communications by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SBA Communications by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.6 %

SBAC traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.72. The company had a trading volume of 319,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,054. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.77. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $312.34. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.