Ninepoint Partners LP Takes $129,000 Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 273.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 57,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.39. 263,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,970. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -209.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.79.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

