Ninepoint Partners LP Takes $132,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $29.63. The stock had a trading volume of 284,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,772. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 79.17%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.