Ninepoint Partners LP Takes $393,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,028,000 after acquiring an additional 30,945 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CME

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.66. The company had a trading volume of 75,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,682. The company has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $221.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.99 and its 200 day moving average is $193.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.72%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.