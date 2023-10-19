Ninepoint Partners LP Takes $960,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.01. 1,798,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,971,353. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.79. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.53 and a twelve month high of $92.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

