Ninepoint Partners LP Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,592,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875,376 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $33,089,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after buying an additional 4,055,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.14. 418,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,808,284. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,194.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,194.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,606 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $368,594.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,671.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 589,953 shares of company stock worth $6,286,682. 20.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

